CA Board of Equalization Hosting Taxpayers Bill of Rights Hearing

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM PDT
thumbnail_Image-1.jpg
Office of Chairman Antonio Vazquez
/
Chairman Antonio Vazquez speaking at an event.
BOE-Member-Antonio-Vazquez.jpg
Official Portrait of Chairman Antonio Vazquez

On Tuesday, August 24th at 10 A.M., the California Board of Equalization will host their virtual 2021 Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing. The purpose of the meeting is for California Residents to present their ideas and concerns on property taxes and the alcoholic beverage tax.

I spoke with the Chairman of the BOA, Antonio Vazquez, about the purpose of the board and what they hope to gain by hosting the meeting. In my conversation with him, he mentioned Prop-19, which was passed by California State voters in the November 2020 election. Chairman Vazquez shared that he thought the new law would actually hurt individuals who were able to acquire property through their grandparents or parents. If you'd like to attend the meeting you can find more information on their website at BOE.CA.GOV.

