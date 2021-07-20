California taxes

-
One of the thorniest sticking points in California budget negotiations could win final approval from lawmakers today. It's a series of changes to state…
-
Today (MONDAY) is Tax Day … and California’s Franchise Tax Board says if you can’t get your state tax returns all wrapped up, don’t panic! Montiel: “In…
-
The Inland Empire is among areas of the country where property taxpayments for single-family homes exceeded the national average in 20-18 ...according to…
-
California Proposition 69 Would Require Transporation Taxes Be Spent Only On Transportation ProjectsCalifornia's June primary incldues a measure that would force the money raised by last year's fuel tax and vehicle fee increases toonly be used for…
-
It's time to start getting ready for tax day, and the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide service is now in full swing for the program's 50th year. KVCR's Benjamin…
-
The California state Senate is attempting to circumvent a change in the federal tax overhaul they say targets blue states. Capital Public Radio's Ben…
-
Public officials in Texas like to brag that their belief in limited government and low taxes is a better way to run a state than high-tax, big-spending…
-
Could competing efforts to repeal the new California gas tax mean imminent failure? KVCR's Ken Vincent shares this story from Capital Public Radio.
-
Governors Jerry Brown of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York are crying foul over the Republican push to end a federal tax break that largely benefits…
-
More low-income, working Californians will qualify for a key tax break under the new state budget that takes effect next month. More from KVCR's Ken…