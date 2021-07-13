© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Grand Jury Members Start Training in Riverside County

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 13, 2021 at 9:12 AM PDT
The newest members of Riverside County’s civil grand jury are in training and will soon start work, according to a Monday anncouncement.  The 19-member grand jury will be responsible for holding independent investigations into government agencies.

Former grand juries have looked into county departments and the board of supervisors, and in some cases, it led to policy changes. The grand jury can be contacted here.

The court also announced a new online chat program where people can communicate via direct message with the court clerk’s in real time. This service is available for all types of cases Monday through Friday 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and for jury services on Friday’s 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

To access the web chat click here.

