© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

San Bernardino County Residents Received Federal Wildfire Aid In Unexpected Places

KVCR | By Rick Dulock,
Megan Jamerson
Published July 5, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
el_dorado_fire_sep_9.jpeg
Twitter/San Bernardino County Fire Department
/

California’s 2020 wildfires set a record for the most acres burned in year, but there was another record set. The disaster declared for the wildfires last fall had the lowest approval rate for a FEMA wildfire disaster ever. 

NPR and the California Newsroom dug into why, and along the way found aid went to some suprising places in San Bernardino County. KVCR's Rick Dulock spoke with two members of the team that worked on this story, KVCR’s Megan Jamerson and NPR Data Editor Sean McMinn.

To read the investigation, FEMA Rejected 95% Of Aid Applicants During California's Last Wildfire Disaster. Why?  click here.

Tags

Local NewsSan Bernardino CountyLocal newswildfireFEMA
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson