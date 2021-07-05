San Bernardino County Residents Received Federal Wildfire Aid In Unexpected Places

California’s 2020 wildfires set a record for the most acres burned in year, but there was another record set. The disaster declared for the wildfires last fall had the lowest approval rate for a FEMA wildfire disaster ever.

NPR and the California Newsroom dug into why, and along the way found aid went to some suprising places in San Bernardino County. KVCR's Rick Dulock spoke with two members of the team that worked on this story, KVCR’s Megan Jamerson and NPR Data Editor Sean McMinn.

To read the investigation, FEMA Rejected 95% Of Aid Applicants During California's Last Wildfire Disaster. Why? click here.