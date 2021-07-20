-
California’s 2020 wildfires set a record for the most acres burned in year, but there was another record set. The disaster declared for the wildfires last…
-
A local high school student’s audio commentary was selected to be a part of a San Francisco public radio station KQED’s Election 2020 Youth Media…
-
This fire season has revealed the reality that more people are choosing to live in fire prone areas in California—raising the stakes of the worsening…
-
The El Dorado Fire above Yucaipa has scorched 7,386 acres and is 7% contained as of Monday morning.Investigators say the fire was caused by a pyrotechnic,…