5/26 KVCR Midday News: Lake Perris Controlled Burns, Rallying Students to Get Vaccinated, and More
- Controlled burns are planned today and Thursday around the Lake Perris State Recreation Area, where almost 400 acres of brush are slated to be eliminated.
- Riverside County Fire noted that the Jurupa Valley Lake Fire has been held to 115 acres and is 85% contained.
- The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a $277 million sports and entertainment venue that will seat about 12,000, slated to be built near Palm Desert.
- Schools try pep-rally tactics to get students vaccinated.
- CalFire has added six Firehawk helicopters to its fleet.
- Religious artifacts have been returned to Thailand 50 years overdue.