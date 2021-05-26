© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/26 KVCR Midday News: Lake Perris Controlled Burns, Rallying Students to Get Vaccinated, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM PDT
midday_news_-_lake_perris_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Controlled burns are planned today and Thursday around the Lake Perris State Recreation Area, where almost 400 acres of brush are slated to be eliminated.
  2. Riverside County Fire noted that the Jurupa Valley Lake Fire has been held to 115 acres and is 85% contained.
  3. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a $277 million sports and entertainment venue that will seat about 12,000, slated to be built near Palm Desert.
  4. Schools try pep-rally tactics to get students vaccinated.
  5. CalFire has added six Firehawk helicopters to its fleet.
  6. Religious artifacts have been returned to Thailand 50 years overdue.

