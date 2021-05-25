© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/25 KVCR Midday News: Jurupa Valley Fire Update, Summer Travel, LAX Expansion, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A Jurupa Valley brush fire, which began Monday morning, holds at 105 acres and 10% contained.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom wants to spend nearly $2 billion on wildfire mitigation and preparing for other natural disasters.
  3. Ontario International Airport is expecting passenger traffic at near pre-pandemic levels during the summer months.
  4. A massive new $1.73 billion concourse with 15 gates has opened at LAX and includes biometric boarding gates, wireless internet, and touchscreen kiosks.
  5. Postal workers plead guilty to California unemployment fraud.
  6. Two victims of a barbershop stabbing in Riverside are recovering in the wake of a shooting that left a former employee dead.  

