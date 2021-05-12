KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/12 KVCR Midday News: Youth Vaccine, Lake Perris Controlled Burn, AIDS Virus Gene Therapy, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County will start giving the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to 12 to 15-year olds as early as the end of this week.
- A series of controlled burns are scheduled today and tomorrow around the Lake Perris State Recreation Area.
- Republican candidate for governor John Cox is scheduled to campaign in Palm Desert today, but he’ll be without the Kodiak bear Tag that Cox has used in several campaign stops.
- Epic Games is hoping to dismantle the fortress surrounding Apple’s iPhone and its app store, but they have been having trouble proving its allegations that the app store has turned into an illegal monopoly.
- A treatment using a disabled version of the AIDS virus is being used in gene therapy to fix ‘bubble baby’ disease.
- Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing $12 billion in new funding to get more homeless people into housing.