KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/28 KVCR Midday News: Scammers Target Vaccine-Seeking Seniors, Riverside and Pickleball, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Scammers target seniors seeking COVID immunizations by calling or emailing them offering an appointment and asking for personal information.
- California state lawmakers advanced a proposal to provide a universal basic income of $1000/month to lower and middle-class residents.
- The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft order demanding Nestle to stop diverting water from Strawberry Creek in the San Bernardino Mountains.
- Riverside was ranked the number 1 city for pickleball, which is a fast-growing sport in the city.
- Marine scientists say they found what they believe to be 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina.