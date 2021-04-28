© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/28 KVCR Midday News: Scammers Target Vaccine-Seeking Seniors, Riverside and Pickleball, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Scammers target seniors seeking COVID immunizations by calling or emailing them offering an appointment and asking for personal information.
  2. California state lawmakers advanced a proposal to provide a universal basic income of $1000/month to lower and middle-class residents.
  3. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft order demanding Nestle to stop diverting water from Strawberry Creek in the San Bernardino Mountains.
  4. Riverside was ranked the number 1 city for pickleball, which is a fast-growing sport in the city.
  5. Marine scientists say they found what they believe to be 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina.

