The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Norms in City Leadership Rotation Raise Equity Questions

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published April 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about her report on how informal rules in leadership rotation can exclude women and minorities from positions of power within city goverments. They discuss Williams' report where she focused on how these dynamics played out in Fontana's Planning Commission in March. Click here to read her full story Fontana Planning Commission: Race, Sex and Leadership—Another Lesson in Awareness and Equity.

  

