5/29 KVCR Midday News: Trump threatens California funds over transgender athlete rules

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 29, 2025 at 1:53 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunch time. Here are today's top stories:

1. President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding from California over policies allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports. CapRadio, The California Newsroom.

2. Jessica Madison with the Big Bear Grizzly breaks down guilty verdict in Line Fire trial. KVCR/Big Bear Grizzly.

