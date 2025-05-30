Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/30/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Well, the Inland Empire has been in the national news this week, thanks to Pres. Trump singling out a transgender athlete from Jurupa Valley, who is competing in the CIF State Track and Field meet this week.

2. San Bernardino will pay a nearly $5 million settlement in the shooting death of an unarmed man by a city police officer.

3. A fourth alleged victim of sexual abuse by a Redlands high school teacher has filed a lawsuit against the school district.

4. And lastly today, a lawsuit by a Texas group says the Chuckwalla National Monument, near Joshua Tree National Park, was created illegally by the Biden administration.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.