5/26 KVCR Midday News: Temecula school board to revive notification policy

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 26, 2025 at 4:43 PM PDT

Here are today's top stories:

1. The Temecula school board — that’s been embroiled in controversy for the last two years — wants to revive a contentious policy to require schools to notify parents if their child is transgender. They’re meeting Tuesday to brainstorm ideas to get around a state law that prohibits such policies. KVCR.

2. California released thousands of prisoners early during the pandemic. Almost a third of them have ended up back in prison. That’s according to a new analysis of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation data from our partner, CalMatters.

3. The Redlands Planning Commission will revisit the city’s warehouse rules during its meeting on Tuesday. Community Forward Redlands.

4. California has touted itself as a safe haven for abortion care. A large share of the state’s maternity wards are in Catholic hospitals…which limit abortion care. CalMatters.

