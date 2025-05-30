5/30 KVCR Midday News: Beaumont mega-warehouse clears hurdle in emissions-cutting settlement

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A settlement between a warehouse developer and environmentalists has cleared the way for a massive warehouse project near the Badlands in Beaumont. Under the deal, the project’s developer will be responsible for cutting emissions. KVCR.

2. Investigators are looking deeper into a fire at a Victorville home after human remains were found at the scene. KVCR.

3. The Trump administration may deport a young child who came to the U.S. from Mexico for life-saving medical care, even as her lawyers say leaving the country could be a death sentence. LAist.