KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/21 KVCR Midday News: Possible Project Roomkey Closures, Pandemic Opportunity for Oscars, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Some of Sacramento’s top elected leaders are pushing back against plans by county officials to close three Project Roomkey motels this spring.
- San Jose State University says ex-trainer improperly touched athletes.
- Regulators rebuke PG&E for neglect in reducing wildfire risk.
- The pandemic has upended the Oscars, but producers say it’s good and presents an opportunity to finally rethink the awards show.