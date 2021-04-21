© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/21 KVCR Midday News: Possible Project Roomkey Closures, Pandemic Opportunity for Oscars, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM PDT
midday_news_purple_wildflowers.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Some of Sacramento’s top elected leaders are pushing back against plans by county officials to close three Project Roomkey motels this spring.
  2. San Jose State University says ex-trainer improperly touched athletes.
  3. Regulators rebuke PG&E for neglect in reducing wildfire risk.
  4. The pandemic has upended the Oscars, but producers say it’s good and presents an opportunity to finally rethink the awards show.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news