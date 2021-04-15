KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/15 KVCR Midday News: ONT Hawaii Travel , PG&E Facing Heat, Newsom Expects Schools Reopen, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The California State Senate Public Safety Committee announced it unanimously approved funding for domestic violence assistance programs.
- Passengers traveling to Hawaii can now bypass the state’s mandatory quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test when flying through Ontario International Airport.
- Governor Newsom said he fully expects all schools to reopen in the fall.
- PG&E faces intense criticism from the state’s Public Advocate’s Office, which says the utility is ignoring wildfire safety recommendations.