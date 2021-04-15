© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/15 KVCR Midday News: ONT Hawaii Travel , PG&E Facing Heat, Newsom Expects Schools Reopen, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 15, 2021 at 11:27 AM PDT
midday_news_ont.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The California State Senate Public Safety Committee announced it unanimously approved funding for domestic violence assistance programs.
  2. Passengers traveling to Hawaii can now bypass the state’s mandatory quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test when flying through Ontario International Airport.
  3. Governor Newsom said he fully expects all schools to reopen in the fall.
  4. PG&E faces intense criticism from the state’s Public Advocate’s Office, which says the utility is ignoring wildfire safety recommendations.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news