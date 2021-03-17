KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/17 KVCR Midday News: FB Vaccine App, Police Reform Proposal, Riv County Now in Red Tier, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new tool from Facebook allows eligible Californians to find out where they can get COVID-19 vaccines.
- California state lawmakers are bringing back a proposal to strip badges from police officers who commit crimes or misconduct.
- Riverside County has officially moved back into the less restrictive red tier.
- Police plan to crack down on St. Patrick’s Day celebrants who drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, prescription, and other drugs.