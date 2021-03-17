© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/17 KVCR Midday News: FB Vaccine App, Police Reform Proposal, Riv County Now in Red Tier, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 17, 2021 at 12:43 PM PDT
midday_news_ucr.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A new tool from Facebook allows eligible Californians to find out where they can get COVID-19 vaccines.
  2. California state lawmakers are bringing back a proposal to strip badges from police officers who commit crimes or misconduct.
  3. Riverside County has officially moved back into the less restrictive red tier.
  4. Police plan to crack down on St. Patrick’s Day celebrants who drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, prescription, and other drugs.

