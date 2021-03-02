© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/2 KVCR Midday News: School Reopening Incentive Program, EDD Fraud Tax Corrections, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators identified seven San Jacinto homes that were taken over by illegal marijuana growing operations.
  2. More California school districts could soon reopen under an incentive program where they’d get a cut from a 2 billion-dollar pot.
  3. People are discovering that someone else got unemployment benefits using their identity and they owe federal taxes on that income, but there is time to request a correction on the 1099-G form.
  4. Members from the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe play a supporting role in a new music video by Peter Gabriel for the tribute song “Biko”.
  5. San Diego Comic Con will remain virtual this year, but a smaller in-person event is planned for November.

