The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/4 KVCR Midday News: CA to Open Two Vaccination Centers, Riv County Crematoriums Cleared, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 4, 2021 at 11:50 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A petition is circulating in the community of Bloomington urging San Bernardino County officials to reject a proposal that would allow for a three million square foot warehouse district.
  2. This Superbowl Sunday, Inland Empire public health officials are asking residents to consider virtual gatherings to avoid the further spread of COVID-19.
  3. California is opening two new COVID vaccination centers, one at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and the other at Cal State University Los Angeles.
  4. Crematoriums throughout Riverside County were cleared to conduct operations amidst a coronavirus surge.

