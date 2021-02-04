KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/4 KVCR Midday News: CA to Open Two Vaccination Centers, Riv County Crematoriums Cleared, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A petition is circulating in the community of Bloomington urging San Bernardino County officials to reject a proposal that would allow for a three million square foot warehouse district.
- This Superbowl Sunday, Inland Empire public health officials are asking residents to consider virtual gatherings to avoid the further spread of COVID-19.
- California is opening two new COVID vaccination centers, one at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and the other at Cal State University Los Angeles.
- Crematoriums throughout Riverside County were cleared to conduct operations amidst a coronavirus surge.