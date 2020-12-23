© 2021 91.9 KVCR

12/23 KVCR Midday News: Tribal Clinics Receive Vaccine, Safe Holiday Plans During COVID, and More

Published December 23, 2020
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Several California tribal clinics are starting to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and Native residents address concerns and challenges.
  2. Executives from California’s largest healthcare companies made a plea for public help in order to ensure there is hospital bed capacity to serve everyone in need.
  3. Santa Ana winds are set to return to Riverside County and a windblown dust advisory warns about unhealthy air quality.  

