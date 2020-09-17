© 2021 91.9 KVCR

9/17 Empire KVCR Midday News: Pedestrian Safety Enforcement, Wildfire Insurance, and More

Published September 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Redlands Police Department is conducting a pedestrian safety enforcement operation to educate drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws.
  2. State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara wants to apply standards based in fire science to all insurance companies, as years of wildfires have made it harder and expensive for Californians to find insurance.
  3. Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he’s investigating companies’ compliance with the AB5 labor law, which requires employers to reclassify contract workers as employees.
  4. Governor Newsom says California is making headway with coronavirus cases, which is down 15% this week.

