KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/8 Empire KVCR Midday News: El Dorado Fire Evacuations, U.S. National Forest Closures, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- El Dorado Fire prompts evacuation orders in Cherry Valley. A map of the evacuation area can be found at www.rivcoready.org/ActiveEvents
- The U.S. Forest Service announced the temporary closure of numerous national forest lands due to dangerous fire conditions.
- California’s largest utility shuts off power to 172,000 customers to guard against equipment sparking wildfires.
- California is on the verge of phasing out its state-operated juvenile prison system.
- U.S. theme parks are still finding it tough to bring back guests this summer despite safety measures, and California parks have been closed since mid-March.