© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/8 Empire KVCR Midday News: El Dorado Fire Evacuations, U.S. National Forest Closures, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 8, 2020 at 11:01 AM PDT
MD10_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. El Dorado Fire prompts evacuation orders in Cherry Valley. A map of the evacuation area can be found at www.rivcoready.org/ActiveEvents
  2. The U.S. Forest Service announced the temporary closure of numerous national forest lands due to dangerous fire conditions.
  3. California’s largest utility shuts off power to 172,000 customers to guard against equipment sparking wildfires.
  4. California is on the verge of phasing out its state-operated juvenile prison system.
  5. U.S. theme parks are still finding it tough to bring back guests this summer despite safety measures, and California parks have been closed since mid-March.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news