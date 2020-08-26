KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: Rialto Schools Hope To Resume Classes, SBPD Receives Grant, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Rialto Unified School District hopes to resume distance learning classes next week for some students after a malware attack.
- California has begun approving applications to reopen elementary schools for in-person instruction under special waivers.
- The San Bernardino Police Department will be receiving another round of federal grant funding.
- A new Stanford-led study suggests the number of days with fire-prone weather have doubled since 1980.
- Triple-digit temperatures are expected in most parts of Riverside County today as a heat wave stretches on through Friday.