Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: Rialto Schools Hope To Resume Classes, SBPD Receives Grant, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 26, 2020 at 12:57 PM PDT
MD11.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Rialto Unified School District hopes to resume distance learning classes next week for some students after a malware attack.
  2. California has begun approving applications to reopen elementary schools for in-person instruction under special waivers.
  3. The San Bernardino Police Department will be receiving another round of federal grant funding.
  4. A new Stanford-led study suggests the number of days with fire-prone weather have doubled since 1980.
  5. Triple-digit temperatures are expected in most parts of Riverside County today as a heat wave stretches on through Friday.

