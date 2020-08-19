© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: Death Valley Record-Breaking Temp, Eviction Freeze, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM PDT
MD12.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. San Diego County has officially been removed from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list.
  2. Death Valley reported a temperature of 130 degrees, making it the hottest temperature on earth in more than 89 years.
  3. A court-ordered freeze on evictions expires September 1 and California state lawmakers are trying to avoid a wave of new evictions.
  4. Governor Newsom declared an emergency over wildfires in California as the state’s power grid operator pleads for continued conservation to avoid rolling blackouts.

