Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Dome Fire, Respiratory Illness Kept Down Due to Precautions, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 18, 2020 at 11:28 AM PDT
MD10_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Dome Fire in Mojave National Preserve burns 42,700 acres.
  2. California adds 5 counties to virus monitoring list and drops 1.
  3. California physicians say safety precautions in place for COVID-19 could also help keep down other respiratory illnesses.

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news