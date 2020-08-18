KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Dome Fire, Respiratory Illness Kept Down Due to Precautions, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Dome Fire in Mojave National Preserve burns 42,700 acres.
- California adds 5 counties to virus monitoring list and drops 1.
- California physicians say safety precautions in place for COVID-19 could also help keep down other respiratory illnesses.