KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/29 Empire KVCR Midday News: Perris Fire, Great American Outdoors Act, Virgin Galactic, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Fire damages Salvation Army building and spreads into a field in Perris.
- School districts are scrambling to get their hands on laptops for students and ensure a reliable internet connection for distance learning.
- Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which would fund expansion of natural areas and preserving habitat.
- Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior.
- The Esselen Tribe of Monterey County gets back Big Sur ancestral lands.
- A heat advisory will be in effect in the Riverside metropolitan area and an excessive heat warning in the Coachella Valley Thursday morning through Saturday night.