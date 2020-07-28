© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Lawmakers Reconvene, USS Tripoli, Heat Wave, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 28, 2020 at 11:05 AM PDT
MD1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California lawmakers reconvened after an extended recess, leaving just over a month to work through roughly 700 pending bills.
  2. Governor Newsom is sending 52 million dollars to the Central Valley to help control coronavirus outbreaks.
  3. Recent social media posts have made questionable claims about vote by mail.
  4. The U.S. Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship leaves Mississippi and heads to San Diego port.
  5. Temperatures will start heating up though Riverside County as part of a heat wave heading into the weekend.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news