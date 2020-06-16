© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Facilities Reopen, Law Enforcement Reform, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 16, 2020 at 10:46 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. After nearly 3 months, a number of Riverside County facilities that were closed have reopened for regular business on Monday.
  2. California lawmakers passed a working budget in order to meet their constitutional deadline.
  3. Coronavirus cases climb as California’s economy reopens, but Governor Newsom says he isn’t worried, as numbers are attributed to increased testing.
  4. California Attorney General Becerra is calling for changes to law enforcement across the state, including implementing de-escalation tactics before using force.
  5. The first virtual Palm Springs International ShortFest begins, and will run until June 22.

