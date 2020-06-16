KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Facilities Reopen, Law Enforcement Reform, and More
- After nearly 3 months, a number of Riverside County facilities that were closed have reopened for regular business on Monday.
- California lawmakers passed a working budget in order to meet their constitutional deadline.
- Coronavirus cases climb as California’s economy reopens, but Governor Newsom says he isn’t worried, as numbers are attributed to increased testing.
- California Attorney General Becerra is calling for changes to law enforcement across the state, including implementing de-escalation tactics before using force.
- The first virtual Palm Springs International ShortFest begins, and will run until June 22.