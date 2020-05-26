© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: Houses of Worship Reopen, Expanded WIC Benefits, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 26, 2020 at 11:39 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County reported its highest one day increase of COVID-19 cases since the county began keeping track. Hospitalization rates remain stable.
  2. Riverside County health officials say churches and houses of worship can reopen immediately.
  3. The California Department of Health program for Women, Infants, and Children has temporarily expanded food benefits.
  4. Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to send mail-in ballots to all Californians who are registered to vote faces a new legal challenge.

