KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: Houses of Worship Reopen, Expanded WIC Benefits, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County reported its highest one day increase of COVID-19 cases since the county began keeping track. Hospitalization rates remain stable.
- Riverside County health officials say churches and houses of worship can reopen immediately.
- The California Department of Health program for Women, Infants, and Children has temporarily expanded food benefits.
- Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to send mail-in ballots to all Californians who are registered to vote faces a new legal challenge.