© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: Wildfire Safety Meetings, Pharmacy COVID-19 Testing, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 14, 2020 at 10:38 AM PDT
MD10.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County coronavirus count stands at 5,343 cases, with 3,030 total documented recoveries.
  2. Southern California Edison is offering a series of public meetings online to answer community questions about the utility’s wildfire mitigation plan.
  3. Governor Newsom announced that pharmacies now will be allowed to collect specimens and order COVID-19 tests.
  4. Tourism is taking a huge hit- travel spending in California is predicted to be only $72 billion this year, half of what it was in 2019.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news