5/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: Wildfire Safety Meetings, Pharmacy COVID-19 Testing, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County coronavirus count stands at 5,343 cases, with 3,030 total documented recoveries.
- Southern California Edison is offering a series of public meetings online to answer community questions about the utility’s wildfire mitigation plan.
- Governor Newsom announced that pharmacies now will be allowed to collect specimens and order COVID-19 tests.
- Tourism is taking a huge hit- travel spending in California is predicted to be only $72 billion this year, half of what it was in 2019.