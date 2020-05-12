KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Testing Sites in Victor Valley, SoCal Gas Bill Relief, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- San Bernardino County is partnering with the state to operate new testing sites in the Victor Valley Community.
- Governor Newsom says the 14.7% national unemployment rate doesn’t represent the true number of those out of work.
- SoCal Gas is offering up to a 20% discount on monthly bills to the region’s recently laid off workers.
- A growing number of California businesses are going cashless for fear of spreading the coronavirus, but a bill introduced in February would require businesses to accept cash.