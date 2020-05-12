© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Testing Sites in Victor Valley, SoCal Gas Bill Relief, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 12, 2020 at 12:13 PM PDT
MD1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. San Bernardino County is partnering with the state to operate new testing sites in the Victor Valley Community.
  2. Governor Newsom says the 14.7% national unemployment rate doesn’t represent the true number of those out of work.
  3. SoCal Gas is offering up to a 20% discount on monthly bills to the region’s recently laid off workers.
  4. A growing number of California businesses are going cashless for fear of spreading the coronavirus, but a bill introduced in February would require businesses to accept cash.

