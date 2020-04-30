KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Extends Mask Order, Bats, Unemployment Benefits
Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County extends order on face masks and social distancing to June.
- Bats have a link to the pandemic, but scientists say humans don’t need to fear them.
- Governor Newsom says out of the 235,000 people that applied this week for unemployment, more than 80% fell under the new benefits.