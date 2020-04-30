© 2021 91.9 KVCR

4/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Extends Mask Order, Bats, Unemployment Benefits

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 30, 2020 at 12:27 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County extends order on face masks and social distancing to June.
  2. Bats have a link to the pandemic, but scientists say humans don’t need to fear them.
  3. Governor Newsom says out of the 235,000 people that applied this week for unemployment, more than 80% fell under the new benefits.

