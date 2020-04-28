© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
4/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: Unemployment Applications, Beachgoer Warning, Isolation Prom, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 28, 2020 at 10:59 AM PDT
MD12.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Tenants who have lost income due to the coronavirus are worried they won’t be able to pay their May rent.
  2. A new wave of unemployment applications is expected in the coming days.
  3. Tens of thousands of Californians flocked to the beach this past weekend and Governor Newsom had a stern warning for them.
  4. High school seniors head online for isolation proms.

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news