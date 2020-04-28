KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: Unemployment Applications, Beachgoer Warning, Isolation Prom, and More
- Tenants who have lost income due to the coronavirus are worried they won’t be able to pay their May rent.
- A new wave of unemployment applications is expected in the coming days.
- Tens of thousands of Californians flocked to the beach this past weekend and Governor Newsom had a stern warning for them.
- High school seniors head online for isolation proms.