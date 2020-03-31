KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/31 Empire KVCR Midday News: Medical Volunteers Needed in Riverside County, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County seeks medical volunteers to assist with COVID-19 patients.
- Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to expand the healthcare workforce as the state prepares for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- Farmers are considered essential workers during the pandemic, but some worry they’re not being protected.
- Governor Newsom says the state is nearly halfway to its goal of 10,000 available ventilators, in addition to hospital supply.