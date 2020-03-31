© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/31 Empire KVCR Midday News: Medical Volunteers Needed in Riverside County, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 31, 2020 at 12:04 PM PDT
MD12.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County seeks medical volunteers to assist with COVID-19 patients.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to expand the healthcare workforce as the state prepares for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
  3. Farmers are considered essential workers during the pandemic, but some worry they’re not being protected.
  4. Governor Newsom says the state is nearly halfway to its goal of 10,000 available ventilators, in addition to hospital supply.  

Tags

Local NewsHealthLocal newsvirusHealth news