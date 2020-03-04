© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Norco Mann Fire, Prop 13 Early Results, Voting Site Issues, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 4, 2020 at 11:17 AM PST
MD2.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County Supervisors cruise to reelection.
  2. Mann Fire forces evacuations in Norco.
  3. Early results show Proposition 13, California’s 15-billion-dollar school construction bond, losing at the polls.
  4. Technical issues plagued voting sites throughout California.

