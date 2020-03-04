KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Norco Mann Fire, Prop 13 Early Results, Voting Site Issues, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County Supervisors cruise to reelection.
- Mann Fire forces evacuations in Norco.
- Early results show Proposition 13, California’s 15-billion-dollar school construction bond, losing at the polls.
- Technical issues plagued voting sites throughout California.