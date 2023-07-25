KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/25 KVCR Midday News: Riverside’s Project Connect to Reach Incarcerated Homeless, College Students Target for Scams, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside is implementing Project Connect, a jail in-reach program for the homeless who are incarcerated.
- Studies show that college students are a target for phishing scams.
- Attorneys general from more than 30 states just announced a bipartisan effort to bring down costs and create more choices at the supermarket.
- California state law will require that by 2032, most plastic packaging and plastic food ware is recycled, and that producers make less than 25% less of single-use plastic materials.