© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/25 KVCR Midday News: Riverside’s Project Connect to Reach Incarcerated Homeless, College Students Target for Scams, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 25, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside is implementing Project Connect, a jail in-reach program for the homeless who are incarcerated.
  • Studies show that college students are a target for phishing scams.
  • Attorneys general from more than 30 states just announced a bipartisan effort to bring down costs and create more choices at the supermarket.
  • California state law will require that by 2032, most plastic packaging and plastic food ware is recycled, and that producers make less than 25% less of single-use plastic materials.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad