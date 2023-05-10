May 10: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Silvia Paz, Founder and Executive Director of Alianza Coachella Valley. Thank you so much for joining us today, Silvia.

Silvia Paz Thank you for having me here.

Yvette Walker

Alianza Coachella Valley does wonderful work here in our region. Please tell us about your background and what inspired you to found this organization.

Silvia Paz

I came to the United States as a child immigrant, lived in a mobile home park community in Mecca. And growing up in Mecca, I mean, one, it's a beautiful, beautiful place. You have a lot of open space, it's a farming community. But being part of a farming community also had some disadvantages that I only later got to realize, right, like not having access to transportation. Not having access to some basic infrastructure like sidewalks, access to a park and access to affordable housing. So, when I, you know, went off to college, my only desire was really to come back and try to transform this beautiful community, and try to make it a place where people would feel like they could live dignified lives. And that's what I've dedicated my life to.

Yvette Walker

Please talk a little bit about some of the staple programs that Alianza Coachella Valley is dedicated to. Please share its mission.

Silvia Paz

Alliance's mission is to transform the socio-economic conditions in the Coachella Valley. We believe that the entire Coachella Valley, particularly the community surrounding the Salton Sea, should be places where people can thrive. Unfortunately, because of a lack of investment in our communities, it's a lot more difficult if you are a Latino farmworker and family to have those opportunities. Things are farther. Access becomes an issue. So what Alianza has been doing is identifying the barriers to a thriving community and trying to address those. So, our key programs are around community centered campaigns to reduce the barriers to access that our communities face. And we focus a lot on the built environment. We see that infrastructure is really the foundation for any opportunity that people are going to have, whether you're talking about you know, being able to go to a doctor or attracting businesses that then will create job opportunities in our communities. If you don't have infrastructure, all of that becomes a lot more difficult. So, we've focused for a while now on improving infrastructure. And one of the successes has been redistricting the Coachella Valley Water District and working with them to have a plan for infrastructure for our community. So, it takes time, but I know that there's already some work being done so that our communities have access to drinking water, for example. And another key area here is in trying to transform the Salton Sea. The Salton Sea has been drying up as a result of water transfer agreements that the state made. And right now we're in a critical situation to be able to prove as a community, I think, that we can have solutions for the Salton Sea that are meeting the environmental needs, that are meeting the public health needs. And that can even be a key to be able to bring economic opportunities. That's just in our environment work. But the other part is transforming our school settings. We want to make sure that our students feel welcome at school, and that the first option for them is to go to college instead of dropping out. And we believe that that can happen with the introduction and implementation of restorative practices in our schools, so that we are addressing school discipline by looking at the whole child. Whenever I think about the opportunities that come through the type of work that Alianza does, it's just very transformative work.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about ways that the community can support your efforts.

Silvia Paz

The community can access us at alianzacv.org. And they can see all the work that we're doing, they can engage in any of our petitions, or they can make a donation.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Silvia

Silvia Paz Thank you for having me here, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

