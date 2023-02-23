KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/23 KVCR Midday News: Honorary Cornhole Tournament for Fallen Riv Co Sheriffs, State of Women Conference, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- An honorary cornhole tournament will be held Sunday, February 26 to celebrate the lives of two Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies recently killed in the line of duty.
- Rialto will host its 17th annual State of Women Conference early next month.
- Every fall and winter, researchers comb through the American River on a search for salmon nesting sites called redds.
- The federal EPA and the Yucaipa Valley Water District have signed $150 million in loan documents to fund 11 new water and energy projects.
- A powerful winter storm has brought snow, ice, and sleet to SoCal, resulting in a 20-car pileup on the 10 freeway in Yucaipa.