1/18 KVCR Midday News: Millions Could Be Dropped from Medi-Cal, 18-Month Project to Snarl Interstate 15 at Las Vegas, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Starting in April, an estimated 2 to 3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal.
- Seven candidates have been certified to vie for the LA City Council seat that became vacant when former Council President Nury Martinez resigned amid the City Hall racism scandal.
- Nine U.S. citizens have been arrested in London for allegedly smuggling large quantities of cannabis from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom
- 18-month project to snarl busiest Nevada highway that serves the Las Vegas Strip.