midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/18 KVCR Midday News: Millions Could Be Dropped from Medi-Cal, 18-Month Project to Snarl Interstate 15 at Las Vegas, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM PST
midday_news_-_riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Starting in April, an estimated 2 to 3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal.
  • Seven candidates have been certified to vie for the LA City Council seat that became vacant when former Council President Nury Martinez resigned amid the City Hall racism scandal.
  • Nine U.S. citizens have been arrested in London for allegedly smuggling large quantities of cannabis from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom
  • 18-month project to snarl busiest Nevada highway that serves the Las Vegas Strip.
Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
