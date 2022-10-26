© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/26 KVCR Midday News: Western Joshua Tree Could Be On Endangered List, Student Achievement After Pandemic Looking Up, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM PDT
Midday Report- desert.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Student achievement in the wake of the 2020 pandemic is showing signs of a turnaround.
  • The California Fish and Game Commission is trying to decide whether to list the Western Joshua Tree as an endangered species.
  • Witnesses say that a wrong-way motorist appeared to be intentionally trying to hit other vehicles before two collided on the I-15 in Fontana.
  • A funeral service has been announced for retired San Bernardino chief of police Ben Gonzales.
Shareen Awad
