10/26 KVCR Midday News: Western Joshua Tree Could Be On Endangered List, Student Achievement After Pandemic Looking Up, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Student achievement in the wake of the 2020 pandemic is showing signs of a turnaround.
- The California Fish and Game Commission is trying to decide whether to list the Western Joshua Tree as an endangered species.
- Witnesses say that a wrong-way motorist appeared to be intentionally trying to hit other vehicles before two collided on the I-15 in Fontana.
- A funeral service has been announced for retired San Bernardino chief of police Ben Gonzales.