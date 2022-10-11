© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/11 KVCR Midday News: Road Rage Felon Charged, Three Judges Appointed to Superior Court, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 11, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT
midday_news_-_rubidoux.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A felon accused of shooting at another driver on the 91 Freeway in Riverside has been charged with multiple offenses.
  • Three judges have been appointed to Superior Court benches in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
  • Attorney General Rob Bonta announced new guidance for governments to evaluate hosting developments in fire prone areas.
  • New state law will allow people to have their bodies composted into nutritional soil.
  • Memorial service for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe is pending.
  • Russian astronaut sent to space from the U.S. for the first time in 20 years.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad