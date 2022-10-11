KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/11 KVCR Midday News: Road Rage Felon Charged, Three Judges Appointed to Superior Court, and More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A felon accused of shooting at another driver on the 91 Freeway in Riverside has been charged with multiple offenses.
- Three judges have been appointed to Superior Court benches in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
- Attorney General Rob Bonta announced new guidance for governments to evaluate hosting developments in fire prone areas.
- New state law will allow people to have their bodies composted into nutritional soil.
- Memorial service for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe is pending.
- Russian astronaut sent to space from the U.S. for the first time in 20 years.