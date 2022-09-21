KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/21 KVCR Midday News: Assistance Center Available Today for Residents Impacted By Flooding, New Bi-Valent COVID-19 Booster, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A local assistance center for residents impacted by the recent flooding in mountain communities will be open today from 10am to 7pm at the Yucaipa Community Center.
- Riverside County water suppliers say their future ability to meet demand will depend on new infrastructure and changes in consumption habits.
- The new bi-valent COVID-19 booster is being offered at all San Bernardino County vaccination sites.
- Rural Child Hunger Research is a new grant program to help solve child hunger.