The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/21 KVCR Midday News: Assistance Center Available Today for Residents Impacted By Flooding, New Bi-Valent COVID-19 Booster, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM PDT
Midday News - Lake Perris.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A local assistance center for residents impacted by the recent flooding in mountain communities will be open today from 10am to 7pm at the Yucaipa Community Center.
  • Riverside County water suppliers say their future ability to meet demand will depend on new infrastructure and changes in consumption habits.
  • The new bi-valent COVID-19 booster is being offered at all San Bernardino County vaccination sites.
  • Rural Child Hunger Research is a new grant program to help solve child hunger.
