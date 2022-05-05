© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Hemet Physician Dr. Tawfik Recounts Journey from Refugee to Primary Care MD

KVCR | By Jennifer Perez Lara
Published May 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT
Dr. Tawfik.jpg
PrimeCare
/

Dr. Reem Tawfik is currently a practicing primary care physician at the Optum Hemet Center, with a focus on underserved populations. She's an Iraqi refugee who has overcome much adversary to be where she is today. KVCR's Jennifer Perez Lara had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Tawfik about her experience and the work she's doing in Hemet.

To learn more about Dr. Tawfik and Optum Hemet Center, visit https://uat-primecare.optum.com/locations-nav/providers/ca/reem-tawfik-md/1760801476.html

