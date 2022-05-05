Hemet Physician Dr. Tawfik Recounts Journey from Refugee to Primary Care MD

Dr. Reem Tawfik is currently a practicing primary care physician at the Optum Hemet Center, with a focus on underserved populations. She's an Iraqi refugee who has overcome much adversary to be where she is today. KVCR's Jennifer Perez Lara had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Tawfik about her experience and the work she's doing in Hemet.

