© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/5 KVCR Midday News: Temporary Poll Workers, Grocery Worker Contract, New Metrolink Schedule, Children Mental Health, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT
Midday News SB Metrolink.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are looking for over 1,200 temporary election workers.
  • A tentative agreement was reached Monday between the union representing grocery workers and stores, avoiding a potential strike.
  • The Metrolink passenger rail service has added 26 trains as ridership lost during the coronavirus pandemic begins to return.
  • Experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children since the pandemic started.  
  • Teachers and other workers returned to schools in Sacramento following negotiations that resolved a strike over better pay and more staffing.

Tags

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad