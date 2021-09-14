© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/14 KVCR Midday News: When to Expect Recall Election Results, Aviation Manufacturers to Receive $482 Million, Investigating PG&E’s Role in Dixie Fire, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 14, 2021 at 11:19 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Millions of Californians have already voted in the recall election and partial results should be available shortly after the polls close at 8pm.
  • Search warrants for a social media account have led to the arrest of a graduate from Paloma Valley High School who allegedly made threatening statements.
  • The U.S. will give aircraft companies $482 million to protect up to 22,500 jobs that were threatened by the pandemic.
  • A federal judge digs deeper into PG&E’s suspected role in Dixie Fire.
  • California lawmakers have approved what advocacy groups say are the nation’s strongest protections against falsely labeling items as recyclable when they are destined for landfills.

Shareen Awad
