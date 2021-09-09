© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/9 KVCR Midday News: EDD Employee Pleads Guilty for Nearly 200 Fraudulent Claims, Global Citizen Live, Sept 11 Ceremonies in the IE, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Ceremonies taking place across the IE will mark the 20th anniversary of September 11.
  • Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in parts of California with low vaccination rates, which is having a big impact on staffing at local schools.
  • Gabriela Llerenas, a former EDD employee agreed to plead guilty for causing nearly 200 fraudulent COVID-related unemployment relief claims.
  • Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s 24-hour event in LA on September 25, to help raise money and make a plea for vaccine doses, and bring awareness to climate change and poverty.

