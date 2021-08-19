© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/19 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino Shootout, Drought Impact on Colorado River, CA Unemployment Claims, & More

KVCR
Published August 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM PDT
Midday News - Oil Golden Hour.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Two San Bernardino police department SWAT officers were injured and a suspect is dead after a shootout in Highland Wednesday.
  • The Inland Empire’s water reservoirs are in decent shape, but the drought is having a major impact on the Colorado River, one of Southern California’s sources for imported water.
  • California appears to be struggling to recover from new jobless claims compared to before the pandemic, but at the same time, weekly claims have decreased since that time.
  • A new study found tech-savvy teens and young adults are falling for online scams at a higher rate than seniors.

