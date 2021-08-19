KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/19 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino Shootout, Drought Impact on Colorado River, CA Unemployment Claims, & More
- Two San Bernardino police department SWAT officers were injured and a suspect is dead after a shootout in Highland Wednesday.
- The Inland Empire’s water reservoirs are in decent shape, but the drought is having a major impact on the Colorado River, one of Southern California’s sources for imported water.
- California appears to be struggling to recover from new jobless claims compared to before the pandemic, but at the same time, weekly claims have decreased since that time.
- A new study found tech-savvy teens and young adults are falling for online scams at a higher rate than seniors.