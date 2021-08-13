© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

California State Superintendent Advocates for Getting Vaccinated

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM PDT
3_3.jpg
California Department of Education
/
Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction speaking at press conference.

California’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, held a virtual press conference on Friday, August 13th.

As schools across Carlifornia are kicking off their school year, Superintendent Thurmond has been ramping up his efforts to encourage parents to get vaccinated and have eligible children vaccinated as well.

During the meeting, he said, “The message is get a vaccine, it can save lives, it’s a game-changer. Do it for those who can’t get a vaccine until they can, and let's continue to do this. Let’s continue to move quickly towards the reopening of our schools, keeping everyone safe, and keeping our students learning.”

Currently, children under the age of 12 are ineligible for vaccination. Covid-19 child hospitalization rates have increased throughout California, with the current number being over 4,000.

If you’d like to read more about the state’s approach to schools reopening, you can go to their website at CDE.CA.gov.

