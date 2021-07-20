-
Researchers at the University of California Riverside(UCR) say the COVID-19 pandemic could reverse the Inland Empire’s decade of growth in…
A UC Riverside entomologist and his research team have been awarded the largest-ever grant to a UCR researcher. The federal grant will be used to study…
New academic rankings show that UC Riverside's Department of Entomology is the #2-ranked insect research program in the world. KVCR's Ken Vincent has…
Question: What do you get when you mix nanotube technology with plants? Answer: Bomb sniffing spinachKVCR's Rick Dulock has more.
Restrictions on smoking continue to increase; just last week, state lawmakers moved to raise the smoking age to 21 in California. The health risks…
Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching. Chances are the table of party food will not only include wings and 7-layer bean dip, but also guacamole. The…
A new study out of UC Riverside finds that sugar might not be as bad as we think. Like most everything, moderation is key, but the UCR research suggests…
Professor Armando Navarro of UC Riverside has written his seventh book, "Mexicano and Latino Politics and the Quest for Self Determination: What Needs to…
Not every wounded warrior who comes back from battle overseas has an obvious or noticeable disability. Many returning veterans sometimes barely even…