new california laws

A highly debated bill that would make it harder for some parents to get medical exemptions from vaccines may not have Governor Gavin Newsome's backing.…
New mothers producing breast milk when they return to work sometimes struggle to find safe, clean places to pump. But that could get easier starting next…
A new California law will make it easier for young girls to access tampons and pads during the school day. As part of our series on new 2018 laws, Sammy…
Several new gun laws take effect in 2018. Here's a profile of two laws related to guns, who can have them, and where. Capital Public Radio's Steve Milne…
Assemblywoman Cheryl Brown is making sure that Californians who conserve water are not fined for brown lawns during the drought. KVCR's Rick Dulock has…
BusinessOne of the new laws that took effect in California at the start of 2015 loosens state restrictions on alcohol tastings. Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler…
One of the new laws that took effect in California at the beginning of the new year prohibits tobacco smoking in private homes licensed as family day care…
BusinessA new California law that goes into effect this week will require social media sites to provide users with an easy way to remove messages or photos they'd…
We continue our series examining new laws taking effect in California in the new year. Capital Public Radio's Bob Moffitt reports that middle school and…
BusinessAs we continue our series of reports on new laws taking effect in California this week, we hear that regulations governing the business of therapeutic…